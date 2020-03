FREEPORT (WREX) — Aquin Catholic Schools announce that, effective immediately, all activities are postponed indefinitely per Diocesan Order.

Officials say all practices have been suspended. The spring musical, along with meetings, banquets and award nights have been postponed. Aquin says it will notify others when new dates are secured.

Earlier on Friday, the Diocese of Rockford announced closure of all schools and changes in mass due to COVID-19.