4 people shot at Auburn Manor, suspect on the loose

Last updated today at 9:06 am
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three men and one woman were shot early this morning at the Auburn Manor apartment complex in Rockford, according to Rockford Police Chief O'Shea.

Chief O'Shea says the victims are in the hospital, three of them with non-life threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have several witnesses and are searching for the suspect. O'Shea says he does not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

