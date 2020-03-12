YMCA of Rock River Valley puts together plan to combat COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley is taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Y says it is adding more hand sanitizing stations throughout the gyms to encourage frequent use. It has also increased how much it disinfects, "high touch," areas like door knobs and fitness equipment. The Y is also asking staff and members to avoid shaking hands or giving hugs. Another precaution taken is the group canceled all travel for any conferences outside of Illinois for staff.

"We wanted to make sure that we're taking every cautionary step that we need to and just making sure that we're not putting anyone in any danger," said Melissa Burns of the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

The Y says it wants others to remember the three Cs. They are cover your cough, clean your hands and equipment and contain the spread by staying home if you are sick. For more information on the YMCA of Rock River Valley's plan, click here.