Winnebago County will cancel public gatherings with more than 25 people, cancel St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County officials said Thursday afternoon that they will cancel all public gatherings with more than 25 people involved, including this upcoming weekend's St. Patrick's Day celebrations.



The announcement comes in response to containing COVID-19.



Leaders say there are no confirmed cases in Winnebago County and want to take preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus, including what officials are calling "social distancing."



People are encouraged to stay 6 feet away from each other, avoid crowds, handshakes or huddles with hopes of stopping or slowing down the spread of highly contagious disease.



"There is no vaccine and no way to control to spread the virus except through these measures," said Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department.



Officials are calling off all large-venue events where risk of exposure could be large and are considered nonessential. The county is also closing long-term care and nursing home facilities except for in cases of end of life decisions.



Schools will stay in session, governments will continue to operate and polling places will be open Tuesday on the primary election day.



"We understand this is disruptive to community and every day lives, but we want to disrupt the spread of this virus," Martell said.



