Winn. Co., Rockford leaders address economic impact from coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local businesses and restaurants were sparred from a list of closures and bans due to the coronavirus.

Many questions remain on what the repercussions will be to the state and local economies.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker began his now-regular COVID-19 update on Thursday by taking further steps to prevent the transmission of the disease.

"I want to begin tonight by announcing new guidance regarding community, social, and sporting events in the state of Illinois," Gov. Pritzker said.

The precautions the state and local governments are putting in place have seemingly touched every industry causing a ripple effect in the economy.

"When you look at economic impact, you're talking about everything at the macro-level from markets to the national economy and then more locally, [and] I think what you're seeing is, yes there is disruption," Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said.

And Gov. Pritzker emphasized the need for businesses to telecommunicate.

"I am asking that every private business that is able to have employees work remotely, and fortunately many can, consider making the decision to do so immediately," Gov. Pritzker said.

But with still no confirmed cases in our area, the president of Rockford's tourism agency John Groh says there are no restrictions on going out to eat or being in public spaces.

"Remember our small businesses - our restaurateurs [and] our retail establishments - continue to support them," Groh said.

This comes on the heels of what was expected to be a big weekend for retail shops in downtown Rockford. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says to business owners, hang in there.

"I empathize with the business owners," Mayor McNamara said.

The mayor acknowledged the post-holiday, pre-summer season can already be challenging enough without the coronavirus.

"I understand that this is a tough time and on top of that we add measures, we understand that," McNamara said.

But leaders all agreed by taking these steps to minimize the spread of the virus, they hope it will help in the long run.

Businesses that can't have workers telecommunicate are encouraged to use a technique called social distancing, which means you should be at least six feet apart from another person.