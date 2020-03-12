Winn. Co. election officials worry COVID-19 may affect Primary Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois primary election is just days away and officials want you to vote early because of Novel Coronavirus concerns. Winnebago County election officials worry the scare may affect voter turnout.

"We're trying to do what we can to make sure that the elections are going on as scheduled, we're just encouraging voters, you know, take advantage of early voting," says Lori Gummow, Winnebago County Clerk.

Some voters in Winnebago County have already followed the advice of Illinois officials to vote early.

"I don't want to be in contact with nobody with the virus, I am trying to stay safe," says Leonard Williams, Rockford resident.

"I normally vote on the day of, but this year with this virus out I said, 'No, I better go vote early,'" says Rockford resident Johnnie Williams.

Winnebago County voting officials say concerns over the virus may have an effect on Primary Day. They say it could cause smaller voter turnouts and damage to local campaigns.

"If you choose not to go vote, for whatever reason, even if it has nothing whatsoever to do about the scare with the [Novel] Coronavirus, you're actually choosing to not really have a voice," says Stacey Bixby, Rockford Board of Election Commissioners executive director.

"It's unfortunate because not only do we have a national race that a lot of people are paying attention to, we have a lot of local candidates and this could make or break their campaign," says Gummow.

Rockford and Winnebago County officials say they understand voters may be hesitant to head to the polls, but they remind everyone it's important to participate in the democratic process.

"Don't wait until everyone is going to vote on Election Day to do that," says Mayor Tom McNamara, (D) Rockford. "Every single day from here until the Election Day is Election Day you have that opportunity."

"There is no excuse for not voting," says Frank Haney, (R) Winnebago County Board Chairman. "Wash your hands and practice social distancing. That's all you need to do and then show up and vote."

Election officials say the polls will be ready and clean no matter when people decide to vote.

If Rockford voters decide to cast their ballot early, they can find times to vote at the Rockford Board of Elections office, here. If voters need information on any other polling center within Winnebago County, they should contact the Winnebago County Clerk's office at (815) 319-4250.