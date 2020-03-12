What local health departments want you to do if you suspect you have COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you or a loved one are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, local health departments want you to follow a certain protocol before you see a medical professional.



Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell is urging residents to alert their health care provider before they leave their home.



"If you have symptoms of Coronavirus please contact your physician's office, your urgent care, your emergency department before going in. It is critical the teams are aware and can prepare for you to come into the centers."

Dr. Martell stresses this is to reduce the number of health professionals an infected person would come in contact with. She adds first responders are also paying close attention to the emergency calls they respond to and are following specific guidelines.

"They have additional screening questions they will ask individuals when they call to figure out what level of PPE [personal protective equipment] they need to wear going into the home or scene to be able to respond and then they will take the appropriate action."

If you have general questions about COVID-19 the Illinois Department of Public Health has set up a hotline to answer questions. You can email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV or call 1-800-889-3931.