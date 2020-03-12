RVC extends spring break for students amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College is the latest public higher education institution to extend spring break during the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak.

All employees, including faculty are expected to report to work as planned the week of March 16, according to the college.

RVC faculty staff will work to develop different modes of course delivery so the college can be prepared to replace face-to-face instruction.

"Faculty will work within their departments to prepare their instruction to include alternate modes of delivery to support our students to complete their course requirements," the college said in a news release. "While there will be no classes next week, faculty and staff will use their time to prepare and transition current courses to an online delivery as needed."