RVC advances to national semifinals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock Valley College women's basketball team won its NJCAA DIII National quarterfinal game with a 78-64 victory over Passaic Co. (NJ) Thursday night in front of no fans due to concerns of COVID-19.

The tournament was closed to the general public, including fans and media, with only a select few essential staff and teams allowed into the Physical Education Center on the campus of Rock Valley College.

Hononegah grad Hannah Malcomson led the way with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals to help the Lady Golden Eagles advance to the semifinals. Boylan grad Maria Hilby tallied 18 points, while Auburn grad Alexcia Neal added 16 to help the Golden Eagles pick up the win.

Rock Valley will play Western Tech (WI) in Friday's semifinal at 1 p.m. The winner of that game advances to Friday night's championship game which is scheduled to tip off at 6 o'clock. The consolation portion of the tournament was canceled and the tournament shortened from three days to two days to try to help people involved stay healthy amid concerns due to COVID-19.