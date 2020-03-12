Rockford University extends Spring Break 2020 amid coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some students in the Stateline will be getting a longer spring break due to COVID-19.



Rockford University sent out an email to students on Thursday saying spring break has been extended through Sunday, Mar. 22 with classes resuming on Monday, Mar. 23.



The school says extending spring break will allow faculty to prepare for online classes if it becomes necessary.



Classes and co-curricular events, such as athletic practices/competitions and theater rehearsals, will not be held during the extension. Classes, practices, competitions, and rehearsals will begin again Monday, Mar. 23, unless new information changes these plans.



Rockford University says they maintain in contact with the Winnebago County Health Department to ensure they're ready to respond appropriately if COVID-19 spreads to the Rockford region.



The school says campus will remain open during this time and offices will be open normal business hours.



The school also says if a student is exposed to COVID-19 outside the region, there is a self-quarantine location designated for the student.



The International Food Festival scheduled for April 4 is also cancelled, according to the school.