Rockford Rescue Mission asking for cleaning supplies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission says they are prepared for the coronavirus, but need help to keep cleaning supplies stocked.

While the organization does have a full time nurse and clinic on site, cleaning supplies are in short supply.

Chief Program Officer Greg Cooney hopes the community fulfills the need.

"Really anything individuals can do during this time to give us sanitation wipes or cleaning supplies or different things like that, we could definitely use it," Conney said.

The Rockford Rescue Mission specifically needs cleaning wipes, soap and toilet paper.