Rockford polling place for Ward 1 moves due to coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Board of Election Commissioners will move its Ward 1 polling place amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The polling place for Ward 1 Precinct 7 and Ward 1 Precinct 8 will now be located at the Rockford Public Library East Branch, 6685 E. State Street. The polling place was previously at Spring Ridge Senior Living, 6645 Fincham Road.

“We are pleased to partner with the Rockford Board of Elections to provide a venue in which to ensure our community can get out to vote and have their voice heard in this important primary,” said Lynn Stainbrook, Executive Director, Rockford Public Library.

There are no other polling place changes in Rockford at this time. Visit the Rockford Board of Elections website or call 815-987-5750 for more information.

The March primary is on Tuesday, March 17.