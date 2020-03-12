Rockford Park District suspends operations at some facilities

Rockford Park District suspends operations at some facilitiesNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District is suspending operations at several facilities after Winnebago County health officials said public events with more than 25 people should be canceled.
Facilities include:
- Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox
- Mercyhealth Sportscore One
- UW Health Sports Factory
- Carlson Ice Arena
- Riverview Ice House
- Sapora Playworld
The park district says several users have already decided to cancel or reschedule their events, rentals or tournaments at facilities.
You can visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/covid19 for more information.