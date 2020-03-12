 Skip to Content

Rockford Park District suspends operations at some facilities

5:31 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District is suspending operations at several facilities after Winnebago County health officials said public events with more than 25 people should be canceled.

Facilities include:

  • Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox
  • Mercyhealth Sportscore One
  • UW Health Sports Factory
  • Carlson Ice Arena
  • Riverview Ice House
  • Sapora Playworld

The park district says several users have already decided to cancel or reschedule their events, rentals or tournaments at facilities.

You can visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/covid19 for more information.

