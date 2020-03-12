Rockford Park District suspends operations at some facilities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District is suspending operations at several facilities after Winnebago County health officials said public events with more than 25 people should be canceled.



Facilities include:

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox

Mercyhealth Sportscore One

UW Health Sports Factory

Carlson Ice Arena

Riverview Ice House

Sapora Playworld

The park district says several users have already decided to cancel or reschedule their events, rentals or tournaments at facilities.



You can visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/covid19 for more information.