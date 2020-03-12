Rockford IceHogs donate hundreds of water bottles to Rockford school

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs might not take the ice for the foreseeable future, but that hasn't stopped them from making plays in the city.

Members of the team and BMO Harris Bank stopped by Carlson Elementary School to lend a helping hand.

The school only had one water fountain for its 350 students to start the year. The IceHogs found out and added a second water fountain with a filter for water bottles.

The team further surprised the school by giving out free water bottles to every student and teacher. School Principal Krisitna Miller says it's a great example of teamwork to the students.

"It's really been a great opportunity for RPS and Carlson to reach out to the community," Miller said. "We want to strengthen the bond that we are trying to upgrade with our facilities and upgrade how we look in the community."

The IceHogs handed out 450 water bottles at the school.