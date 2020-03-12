Robinson working to improve draft stock

LOVES PARK (WREX) — James Robinson was back home this week working with Tim Bailey of Mercyhealth Top Performers, as Robinson tries to improve his stock in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Robinson had a strong showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis a couple of weeks ago, but wants to improve his speed for a better 40-yard dash time. The Rockford native and Illinois State running back timed out at 4.64 seconds in the 40 at the Combine.

"I feel like coming back after the Combine and training with Tim would help me," Robinson said. "I know he knows how to get people faster. Coming back was good for me."

Robinson had intended on showing off his speed and other skills at Illinois State's Pro Day next Wednesday, but the Redbirds announced the suspension of all spring sports until March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns, including Pro Day.

Robinson will keep putting in work even if he can't do it in front of NFL scouts next week.

"I just want to show them I can get that number down," Robinson said. "My position coach at Illinois State told me [NFL] coaches are hoping I can get that number down. Being here will help me with that. I get that number down, I feel like that will help improve my draft stock."

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25, so Robinson will wait and hope to hear his name called that weekend.