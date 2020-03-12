River Flood Warning from THU 9:05 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until Friday morning…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Friday morning.

* At 8:45 PM Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast: Remain steady around 12.1 feet tonight, then fall below flood stage

Friday morning.

* Impact: At 12.0 feet, water affects low lying agricultural land.

&&