Pritzker issues new guidelines, requests large events be pushed until May

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is requesting all public and private events in Illinois that are expected to attract more than 250 people be canceled or postponed until May.



Without issuing an official government decree, Pritzker says he hopes organizers will act on their own.



In Winnebago County, public health officials have already said they will ban public events that include more than 25 people.



Pritzker says he is not public closing schools, but is relying on local districts to follow guidelines issued by the Illinois School Board of Education. He says he is strongly discouraging large school assemblies.



"We are monitoring the situation on a day to day basis," Pritzker said.



Pritzker says he will close the James R. Thompson Center to people who do not have business with the state, effective Monday. He is also exploring telework options for state agencies, while recognizing that many services the state provides are essential.



He says he has asked leaders in the private sector to allow employees to work remotely, if possible.



The primary election will proceed Tuesday, though election authorities will expand hours of voting until election day.



