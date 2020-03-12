NIU cancels spring sports due to COVID-19 concerns

In concert with the Mid-American Conference and Northern Illinois University administration, effective immediately, NIU Athletics will cancel all spring sports and non-traditional season competition in 2020, NIU Associate Vice-President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier announced Thursday.

The decision was made by the MAC in consultation with the MAC Council of Presidents and Council of Directors of Athletics and followed the NCAA’s announcement that it was cancelling all NCAA Championships for the remainder of the year.

The league also announced the cancellation of the MAC Women’s Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 21st in Kalamazoo, Michigan and all MAC spring sports championships. All formal and organized practice activities, including spring football, and all in person recruiting activities – both on and off campus - for all sports are suspended until further notice. The only permissible recruiting will be written and electronic communication (letters, emails, text messages, phone calls).

The decision to cancel spring sports competition affects seven NIU programs (baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s golf), as well as the men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams which hold off-season competitions.

“We are in full support of these steps taken by the MAC,” Frazier said. “At this point, the safety and health of our student-athletes, fans and community takes precedence over everything. We know that these unprecedented measures were necessary based on prioritizing the safety and security of all the participants and fans involved. We’re heartbroken for all of our student-athletes, especially our seniors, that their seasons had to end in this way.”

NIU teams currently on the road for spring break will return as soon as possible.

In addition, the IESA State Wrestling Championships scheduled for the NIU Convocation Center this weekend have been cancelled. All other events, including the IHSA 3A/4A Supersectionals will be managed based on recommendations of local and state health agencies as well as university policies.