NHL suspends season due to coronavirus

The National Hockey League suspended its 2019-2020 regular season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.



The suspension begins immediately, and games planned for Thursday night will be canceled, the league said.

The NHL said it made the decision after the NBA decided to suspend its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup,” the NHL said in a statement.