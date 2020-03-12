 Skip to Content

Lifescape suspends activities and gatherings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford organzation shuts down operations amid coronavirus concerns.

Lifescape in Rockford officially suspended all activities and gatherings until further notice.

Executive Director of Lifescape Mike Hughes says that this is a crucial time to stick togehter.

"If you have an aunt and uncle, a father, a mother, a grandparent, make sure you check in on them," Hughes said. "Make sure you know if they're okay. Almost on a daily basis."

Despite shutting down activities, Lifescape says that it's "Meals on Wheels" program will continue.

