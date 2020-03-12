Keith robotics program grows thanks to donation from Collins Aerospace

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After starting just its robotics program just two years ago, Keith's Country Day's program already has a lot to be proud of.

Thanks to a grant from Collins Aerospace, Keith added to its competitive teams and had great showings tournaments.

The high school team finished first in Rockford, and 5th out of 36 teams in the region.

Now according to robotics coach and science teacher David Bye, the growth could even find its way to the classroom.

"What this grant allowed us to do is to get more robots," Bye said. "We got 10 more robots to use for both our club and also we can expand our program into the classroom."

After hosting a special class during the school's "inner-session week" Bye says the school may have it's own robotics class. He plans for the class ready next school year.