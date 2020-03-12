Illinois now has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.



The most recent cases are in Chicago and in Kane, Cook and McHenry counties.



Health officials say 20 percent of the cases in Illinois are associated with travel, 44 percent are a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community.



The vast majority of cases are recovering, but 94 percent are in isolation at home or in the hospital.



“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Guidance for this novel virus is changing day by day, sometimes hour by hour, but we want to empower people to think about what they can do to reduce their risk of possible infection, as well as spread of the virus. The state will continue with containment efforts while also implementing mitigation strategies and we’re asking for your help in these efforts.”



At this time there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.

New cases:



Chicago

40s- female

Youth - male

Kane

70s - male

Cook

70s - female

70s - male

50s - male

McHenry