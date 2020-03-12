IHSA will ‘significantly limit attendance’ at remaining state basketball games

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois High School Association says it will "significantly limit attendance" at the remaining games in the 2020 IHSA boys basketball state series, as well as at other IHSA events, to preemptively reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.



The announcement was made Thursday morning, the day before boys class 1A and 2A semifinals were slated to begin.



The Peoria City/County Health Department has made the recommendation that no more than 60 spectators per school be allowed in the arena for each contest at this weekend's state finals.



"This was a difficult decision shaped by thoughtful deliberation set against a truly unprecedented backdrop," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson."



The tournament will be broadcasted live on either 13 WREX or the Stateline CW. Below is a schedule of times and channels:

Session 1 Class 3A State Semifinals:

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday on 13 WREX



Session 2 - Class 4A State Semifinals:

5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday on the Stateline CW



Session 3 - Class 3A 3rd Place and Championship Games:

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Stateline CW



Session 4 - Class 4A 3rd Place and Championship Games:

5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday on the Stateline CW



