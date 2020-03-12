IHSA cancels boys basketball state championships

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois High School Association says it will cancel remaining boys state basketball championship games along with all other winter sports amid COVID-19 concerns.



IHSA says it is still waiting to determine what it will do for spring sports.



The announcement came Thursday evening after the association reversed course from earlier in the day when it said it would limit fan sections for the state games.



In other sports news, the NCAA's March Madness tournament was canceled and the NBA's season has been suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19.