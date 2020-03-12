IESA State Wrestling Finals cancelled to avoid the spread of COVID-19

DEKALB (WREX) — The Illinois Elementary School Association State Wrestling Finals originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Northern Illinois University's campus have been cancelled.

IESA announced the news Thursday morning after NIU mandated events not be held over the weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IESA says there are no plans in the works for re-scheduling the tournament but says, "The health and safety of participants and fans attending the finals is top priority."

IESA also says athletes are not required to maintain weight controls during this time.