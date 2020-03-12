Hononegah’s Hart earns FNN Performance of the Week honor

Hononegah sophomore Owen Hart earns Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week honors after hitting the game-winning shot to lift the Indians to a Regional championship last week.

He earned about 38 percent of the 760 votes we received in our two day Twitter poll. With the game tied at 51 and 1.1 seconds remaining on the clock, Hart caught a long pass in the corner, and hit the championship shot as the buzzer sounded. It was his first basket of the game, and it set off a big celebration as the 8th seeded Indians won an unlikely Regional title.

Boylan's Anthony Brown got about 33 percent of the vote after leading his team to a Regional championship last week. East's Pashens Harris garnered about 17 percent of the vote, while Belvidere North's Anthony Espensen got 12 percent.

This was the final Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll this season. Thanks to everyone who participated and helped showcase some of our best efforts on the basketball court from local athletes.