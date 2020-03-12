Fans not allowed at NJCAA women’s basketball tournament at RVC

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 2020 NJCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship Tournament games hosted by Rock Valley College on March 12th through the 14th will still be played, but fans can not attend the games.



Only participating teams, along with players, coaches and other team staff members, and essential staff are allowed in teh facility during the tournament.



The college says it is in frequent contact with the Winnebago County Health Department and area first responder agencies to asses risks associated with COVID-19.



"While the risk remains low in our region at this time, participating teams have travelled from various parts of the country for the three days of the tournament. For precautionary reasons, and on the advice of state health officials and the Winnebago County Health Department, the tournament will proceed without spectators to avoid a large gathering of people at this event," the college says.



All tournament games are being live streamed by the NJCAA at njcaachampstv.com to provide an alternative means for all fans to enjoy the action.

