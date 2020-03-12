Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:42 AM CDT until THU 11:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&