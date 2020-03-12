Colder air hits the Stateline behind tonight’s showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions will feel a bit brisk by this weekend compared to the last couple mild ones. Once the showers wrap up tonight, you should notice a difference in the air.

Brief light showers roll through the Stateline early in the evening.

Light rain showers slide in around 7 pm, and may only last for an hour or so. We avoid thunderstorms and heavy downpours, but a few pockets of more moderate rainfall are possible. 1/10" or less for rainfall is expected.

A cold front is responsible for tonight's showers. Cooler and drier air rapidly fills in behind the line of showers. Temperatures overnight fall to the upper 20's to low 30's. The sky quickly clears out, so at least that sets us up for a sunny day Friday.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures stay in the 40's Friday afternoon. The middle 40's, however, are right on average for this time of year. At least we won't have below average weather with the cool down on Friday. Breezy northwest winds kick in, and gust to 30 mph. This could keep wind chills in the 20's for part of the day.

Forecast for March 12-14, 2020

The drop keeps going on Saturday. We'll likely drop another 5 to 10 degrees, leaving us in the low 40's. A weather system in the region brings in clouds, but we'll likely stay dry. There's only a slight chance for flurries. If snow does fall, we should barely get a dusting.

Sunshine and slightly warmer weather is back Sunday. Temperatures rebound to the middle 40's. The breeze picks up a little, keeping wind chills in the 30's.

Early next week, we rebound further into the 50's for temperatures. We'll be in the low 50's Monday and St. Patrick's Day, then into the middle 50's for Wednesday. Rain chances increase as the week goes along. Wednesday sees a chance for rain, while Thursday has rain looking likely.