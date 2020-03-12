Big 10, SEC, AAC cancel conference tournaments

The Big Ten Conference, Southeastern Conference, and American Athletic Conference have canceled the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.



The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A statement released by the Big 10 Conference says, "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

The Southeastern Conference followed suit, cancelling its tournament as well:

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

And here is the AAC's official statement they posted to Twitter.

A statement on the cancellation of the 2020 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/62bAK0PuGn — The American (@American_Conf) March 12, 2020

Last night, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. A second Jazz player tested positive Thursday.