Big 10, SEC, AAC cancel conference tournaments
The Big Ten Conference, Southeastern Conference, and American Athletic Conference have canceled the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement released by the Big 10 Conference says, "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
The Southeastern Conference followed suit, cancelling its tournament as well:
And here is the AAC's official statement they posted to Twitter.
Last night, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. A second Jazz player tested positive Thursday.