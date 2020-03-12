Biden blames Trump for ‘colossal’ coronavirus failures, releases plan to combat pandemic

Seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden on Thursday slammed the president's approach as a "colossal" failure and offered his own plan to deal with the crisis.

"We will lead by science," the 2020 front-runner said during an address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"Downplaying it, being overly dismissive, or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease," Biden said.

Trump's administration has come under enormous criticism for the lack of coronavirus testing that's being done compared with certain other countries, something Biden called a "colossal" failure.

"This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth that he continues to have," he added.