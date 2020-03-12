Belvidere School District 100 cancels activities

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere School District 100 says it is canceling multiple activities starting on Friday.

According to the district, it was contacted by the Boone County Health Department with a recommendation to suspend social and public gatherings out of an abundance of caution for the community and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation did not include canceling school or child-care programs.

Starting on Friday, the district is canceling all sporting events, fundraisers, concerts, performances and competitions until further notice. This applies to those events that are hosted by the district or its schools as well as events hosted by other entities that students in the district would attend as part of a district group, team or club. This also applies to Performing Arts Center (PAC) performances starting on Friday until further notice.

The district will continue having practices, club meetings, or small student gatherings on school property that involve only District 100 students from a single school. Practices, club meetings, or small student gatherings that involve students from multiple schools will be suspended until further notice starting on Friday.

Field trips from March 13 through March 20 are also canceled. Field trips after March 20 may also be canceled at a future date.

The district says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its schools and that this is a precautionary measure intended to minimize the possibility of community spread. District 100 also expects to send out updated travel recommendations next week before spring break.