American Hockey League suspends play, IceHogs games postponed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The American Hockey League, which the Rockford IceHogs play in, announces that it is suspending play until further notice due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IceHogs says six scheduled games at BMO Harris Bank Center have been suspended. Those games are:

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Milwaukee.

Saturday, March 21 vs. Iowa.

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Texas.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Chicago.

Friday, April 3 vs. Chicago.

Saturday, April 11 vs. Iowa.

The organization says tickets bought for any of these games will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which are still be determined. The AHL says it will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.