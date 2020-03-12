Advocate group rallies for sexual assault survivors ahead of Nicholas August hearing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Standing together with survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.



That was the message spread by a group rallying outside of Bella Luna Bakery in Rockford Wednesday morning.



The same morning Nicholas August appeared in court for a status hearing.



Ahead of his hearing, advocates for survivors of abuse wanted to make sure their voices were heard.



"Women and survivors are using their voices now whereas in the past its been really hard to stand up and speak out," Melissa Champion said.



The group plans to be present throughout August's trial as a way of showing their support for victims.

August is facing dozens of charges for sexual assault, armed robbery and unlawful restraint for a violent hours long stand off in January.



Advocates say the culture surrounding sexual assault is changing and women are finally being hear.



"We're very aware of the female survivors in the city and we want to be strong women and support them so they have someone to look to and lean on to and know that they're not in this alone. they're not silent in this," Polly Matrenga Happach said.



The group says about a dozen women will continue to be present through the trial.