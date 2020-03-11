Winnebago County residents voiced their opinions on the mental health sales tax referendum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents were able to make their voices heard on multiple issues in Winnebago County Tuesday night.

One of them is the mental health sales tax referendum. Multiple people came to a forum on the referendum in Rockford.

If approved, the referendum would raise the sales tax to pay for mental health services.

Supporters of the referendum say there is no local funding for mental health and addiction services and that the tax will bring in millions of dollars.

Opponents argue the money should be used for correcting the county's budget problem.

The referendum appears on the ballot for the Illinois Primary on March 17.