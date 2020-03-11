Winnebago County Clerk announces change in polling location citing coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Clerk's Office is relocating one of its polling locations citing concerns over spreading of viruses, including coronavirus.

Voting at Prairie View Assisted Living (500 East McNair Road) is being relocated to the Winnebago Public Library (210 N. Elida Street). The clerk's office says this is an effort to reduce to the risk of virus transmission to residents in long-term care facilities.



Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow is also encouraging people to participate in early voting where crowds may be smaller.



Early voting for residents who live outside the City of Rockford is at the Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm Street in Rockford. It runs today through Friday March 13th, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14th, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 15th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Monday, March 16th, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



In addition to downtown Rockford, residents residing outside the City of Rockford can also cast their votes at the Harlem Township Building, 819 Melbourne Ave., Machesney Park. Their hours are today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday March 14th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, March 16th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



On Election Day, voters must go to their polling place to vote. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clerk Gummow suggests that voters heading to their polling place should try to arrive at off-peak times, such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon.



On Election Day, voters must go to their polling place to vote. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.