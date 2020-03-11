Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep)=
Sectional Semifinal=
St. Ignatius 56, DePaul College Prep 54
Class 3A Dolton (Thornridge)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Kankakee 72, Oak Forest 51
Class 3A Grayslake (North)=
Sectional Semifinal=
St. Viator 53, St. Patrick 52, OT
Class 3A Lincoln=
Sectional Semifinal=
Lincoln 60, Decatur MacArthur 41
Class 3A Mt. Vernon (H.S.)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Chatham Glenwood 45, Carbondale 39
Class 3A Peoria (Bradley University)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Peoria Manual 75, Rock Island 57
Class 3A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Hampshire 62, Rockford Boylan 59
Class 4A Addison (A. Trail)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Naperville Central 63, Glenbard East 58
Class 4A Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Harvey Thornton 62, Homewood-Flossmoor 53
Class 4A LaGrange (Lyons)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Whitney Young 68, Simeon 54
Class 4A Lockport (Twp.)=
Sectional Semifinal=
Aurora (East) 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
Class 4A McHenry=
Sectional Semifinal=
St. Charles North 56, Hononegah 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hinsdale South vs. Lisle (Benet Academy), ppd.
