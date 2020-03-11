 Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

New
9:57 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep)=

Sectional Semifinal=

St. Ignatius 56, DePaul College Prep 54

Class 3A Dolton (Thornridge)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Kankakee 72, Oak Forest 51

Class 3A Grayslake (North)=

Sectional Semifinal=

St. Viator 53, St. Patrick 52, OT

Class 3A Lincoln=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lincoln 60, Decatur MacArthur 41

Class 3A Mt. Vernon (H.S.)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Chatham Glenwood 45, Carbondale 39

Class 3A Peoria (Bradley University)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Peoria Manual 75, Rock Island 57

Class 3A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Hampshire 62, Rockford Boylan 59

Class 4A Addison (A. Trail)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Naperville Central 63, Glenbard East 58

Class 4A Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Harvey Thornton 62, Homewood-Flossmoor 53

Class 4A LaGrange (Lyons)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Whitney Young 68, Simeon 54

Class 4A Lockport (Twp.)=

Sectional Semifinal=

Aurora (East) 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

Class 4A McHenry=

Sectional Semifinal=

St. Charles North 56, Hononegah 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hinsdale South vs. Lisle (Benet Academy), ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content