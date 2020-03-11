UW-Madison suspending face-to-face instruction through at least April 10 because of coronavirus

UW-Madison suspending face-to-face instruction through at least April 10 because of coronavirusNew
MADISON (WKOW) — Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced on Wednesday that UW-Madison is suspending face-to-face instruction through at least April 10 due to coronavirus. That order goes in effect once spring break begins on March 16.
Students who live in the residence halls are being asked to pack up their belongings when they leave for Spring break and not return to residence halls until at least April 10.