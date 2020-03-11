Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19.



The start posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, saying he and his wife are under quarantine in Australia.



"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



The post continued saying the couple will follow protocols by health officials.



"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?"



The star says he will continue to update fans.