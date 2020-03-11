Soggy weather slides back in Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Look for a little more rain this week before drier conditions take over for much of the end of the week.

Until Thursday, the weather remains dry, calm, and cool. Temperatures fall into the upper 30's overnight. A partly cloudy sky hangs overhead, and winds remain light from the south. Thursday morning remains quiet and dry, with a cloudy sky.

Futuretrack shows light to moderate rainfall late Thursday afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through during Thursday afternoon and pushes rain into the Stateline. We may see showers start up as early as noon, then lasting through early evening. The rain will mainly be light, but during the middle of the afternoon short heavier showers are possible. Rain winds down by the evening, then we dry out and clear out over the rest of the night. Up to 1/4" of rain is possible, with most spots getting under that total.

Models show up to a 1/4" of rain by Thursday evening.

Despite the rain and clouds, Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures get close to 60 degrees, with help from breezy south winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Conditions remain dry Friday under a sunny sky. Temperatures take a nose dive, however, as we drop around 10 degrees from Thursday. That means highs stay in the upper 40's. Breezy winds stay in place, with gusts around 25 mph from the west.

By the weekend, snow flurries are possible Saturday as the weather continues to cool off. Minor accumulations under 1/2" are possible, but shouldn't stick around for long. While we will be cool, temperatures warm to around 40 degrees. Since we are above freezing, any snow that falls Saturday should melt.

Sunday dries out again and gets back to the middle 40's. Early next week, slight chances for rain are possible daily Monday through Wednesday. Those days return to the low to middle 50's as a warmer weather pattern takes over.