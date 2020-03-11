Six new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, total cases up to 25

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois continues to rise.



During his daily press briefing, Gov. Pritzker says the state confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total up to 25.



A Lake County resident in his 50s was confirmed to have tested for COVID-19, marking the third confirmed case out of Cook County.



Two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s also tested positive, all in Chicago.



Gov. Pritzker also said the legislative session has been suspended until Mar. 24.



The governor also recommended citizens elect to use mail-in voting ballots for next Tuesday’s upcoming Illinois primary.