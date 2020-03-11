Showers take a break ahead of warmer temperatures Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few spotty showers have fallen from the sky early Wednesday morning, but drier conditions take hold for the afternoon. Despite drier weather, cloudy skies stick around.

Midweek showers:

The predawn hours Wednesday feature a few spotty showers or patchy areas of drizzle. A weak area of low pressure is responsible for the morning shower chances. The bulk of heavier precipitation has remained over Wisconsin. If you have travel plans toward Madison, Milwaukee, or Green Bay, plan for slower travel and at the very least wet roadways.

Locally, drier conditions are expected for the remainder of Wednesday. Due to the increased moisture in the atmosphere, a few patchy areas of fog are possible during the morning. Mostly cloudy conditions linger through the day as highs approach 50°. Don't be surprised to see a few peeks of sunshine late in the day, but clearing doesn't look likely until after sunset.

Warm Thursday:

Highs climb near 60° by Thursday afternoon, which is nearly 15° warmer than average. However, there is a catch! It comes with the threat for a few afternoon rain showers.

The day looks to start dry, with some sunshine possible. Clouds are expected to quickly build through the day as a cold front draws closer. Showers and even locally heavy rain are possible during the afternoon and early evening. While a rumble or two of thunder are possible, this looks to be fairly low given a pretty warm upper-air setup.

Clearing and cooler Friday:

Showers on Thursday are a thing of the past by Friday, as sunny skies return to the forecast. Following Thursday's cold frontal passage, cooler temperatures return. Highs by the end of the work week fall back into the middle and upper 40s, which is closer to seasonable.

Mostly dry weekend:

Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry, however Saturday features a small chance for precipitation. The weekend does not look to be a washout, but a few spotty showers or flurries are possible.

The active southern branch of the jet stream brings a large system to the region, but the forcing for this is likely to remain to the south. Highs Saturday are going to be chilly, with highs only near 40°.