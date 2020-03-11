 Skip to Content

Rockford police asks for public’s help in finding known sex offender

11:12 am Crime, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are asking for your help in finding a known sex offender.

Herbert Williams, 44, is wanted for three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police say they investigated a report of criminal sexual abuse to a juvenile under the age of 18 in February.

As a result of that investigation, authorities identified Williams as the suspect and is wanted. Police say Williams is a registered sex offender with the State of Illinois.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts are being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Assignment Editor at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also produced ’13 News Today’ from 2017-2018.

