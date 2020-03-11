Rockford police asks for public’s help in finding known sex offender

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are asking for your help in finding a known sex offender.



Herbert Williams, 44, is wanted for three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



Police say they investigated a report of criminal sexual abuse to a juvenile under the age of 18 in February.



As a result of that investigation, authorities identified Williams as the suspect and is wanted. Police say Williams is a registered sex offender with the State of Illinois.



Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts are being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.