Rockford man sentenced to 25 years in 2016 murder of 17-year-old

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for first degree murder.



Javontavious Z. Benford, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday. Benford found guilty of first degree murder and mob action after a jury trial in front of Hon. Debra Schafer last October.

Benford and two others went to a home on the 3300 block of Parkside Drive on March 29, 2016 and shot and killed Akeem Smith. Authorities say a fight broke out at the home before the shooting.

Martaivis Harmon and Retavian Jefferson have already been sentenced for the murder.

Benford was 17 at the time of the shooting and charged as an adult.