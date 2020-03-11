Rockford Board of Elections mails ballots to help nursing home residents vote

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Board of Elections is taking action to make sure everyone at local nursing homes gets a chance to vote.

The group says two nursing homes were not allowing visitors. So, the board got ballots ready and delivered them Tuesday to all of the nursing care facilities. Once the ballots are completed, they will all be sent to the board of elections. Moving forward, Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director Stacey Bixby says the group is coming up with contingency plans in case the coronavirus appears in Winnebago County.

"We are preparing our election judges with anti-bacterial wipes," said Bixby. "We are asking them to periodically wipe down the booths and pens in the polling places."

Bixby says if you are concerned about going to a polling place, you can vote early at the Rockford Board of Elections facility. They have a location at 301 S. 6th St. and an offsite location at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on 412 N. Church St. If you go to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the board says you should use the entrance on Park Avenue.