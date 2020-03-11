River Flood Warning from THU 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Saturday…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Saturday.

* At 10:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue

rising to 12.2 feet Friday morning. The river will fall below

flood stage Saturday.

* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.

