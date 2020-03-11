River Flood Warning from THU 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Saturday…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Saturday.
* At 10:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue
rising to 12.2 feet Friday morning. The river will fall below
flood stage Saturday.
* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.
&&