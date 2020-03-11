Reserve funds needed to fix issues at Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following last month's scathing report about the Winnebago County Jail, county board members met Wednesday night to go over potential solutions to address the dangerous conditions, per the Savage Report.

County board members have a limited amount of time to come up with solutions because the Acting Chief Deputy of the U.S. Marshal's Service gave the board until Friday, March 13 to present its plan. A lack of a plan would result in the county losing nearly $2 million dollars in federal funding that it gets for housing more than 60 federal inmates.

Acting Chief Deputy for the U.S. Marshal's Service Jason Wojdylo began Wednesday night by addressing the three combined Winnebago County Board Committees.

"If minimum conditions of confinement are not being met at the jail, then we can't house federal prisoners there," Chief Deputy Wojdylo said.

He continued by telling board members in his 20+ year career, he has never heard of a jail that operates without administrative staffing. And that was just one of several issues that the U.S. Marshal's wanted, and still want, addressed to continue to let Winnebago County house federal inmates.

"Two of the three deficiencies remain outstanding and one has been corrected over the course of a one-week period [so] that's progress," Chief Deputy Wojdylo said. "Understandably, we need additional staffing at the jail to resolve the other two deficiencies."

Other issues included a lack of private interview space for incoming inmates, a need to physically check on every inmate every 30 minutes, and shortening the amount of time the jail is locked down.

Currently, the jail has 159 corrections officers, but Chief Deputy Wojdylo says staffing needs to be increased for the jail to comply with federal regulations.

"I think the concession is in the 180 range," Chief Deputy Wojdylo said.

But to hire more officers will cost the county more money, and that's money that wasn't budgeted for in the new fiscal year.

"For us to add these officers this year, we're probably looking at a couple hundred thousand dollars extra," Chief Deputy Rock Ciganek of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said.

Board members introduced their plan Wednesday night. It begins with dipping into the reserve fund to add additional corrections staff. And that's in light of the board already pulling out over $1 million from the reserve fund this fiscal year.

"It's about $253,000 just for the initial five corrections officers," County Board Chairman Frank Haney explained. "I think $183,000 we pull from the general fund reserves and the other parts for the benefits, retirement, all that, come from another fund."

Below is a copy 13 WREX obtained of the board's plan:

The most important part is under the "Reason budget amendment is required:"

The board wants to add five corrections officers by April 1. Then, it would add another three officers by July 1. Additionally, a civilian employee would be hired for programming and support services.

Interim County Administrator Steve Chapman told the board members present that it costs around $85,000 per year to employ each corrections officer.

The full county board will need to approve the budget amendment at Thursday night's meeting. However, because this is money spent outside of the fiscal year budget, a supermajority of 14 votes is necessary to pass it.

If it is approved, Chief Deputy Wojdylo, Chairman Haney, and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will all meet to discuss phasing in the plan as well as if it adequately meets the demands set by the Marshal's Service.

If it's not approved, the Marshal's Service could pull all 60+ federal inmates and the county would lose $1.9 million in funding.