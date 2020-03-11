Public forum held to discuss mental health tax referendum

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There will be multiple issues to vote on come Illinois' Primary Election, including the mental health tax referendum in Winnebago County.



A forum and panel discussion was held at Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockford Tuesday night.



If approved, the referendum would raise the sales tax to pay for mental health services.



Supporters of the referendum say there is no local funding for mental health services and that the tax will bring in millions of dollars.



On the other side of the argument, opponents of the referendum say the money should be used for correcting the county's budget problem.



The referendum will appear on the ballot for the Illinois Primary on Tuesday, Mar. 17.