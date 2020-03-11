 Skip to Content

Public forum held to discuss mental health tax referendum

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:45 am Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There will be multiple issues to vote on come Illinois' Primary Election, including the mental health tax referendum in Winnebago County.

A forum and panel discussion was held at Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockford Tuesday night.

If approved, the referendum would raise the sales tax to pay for mental health services.

Supporters of the referendum say there is no local funding for mental health services and that the tax will bring in millions of dollars.

On the other side of the argument, opponents of the referendum say the money should be used for correcting the county's budget problem.

The referendum will appear on the ballot for the Illinois Primary on Tuesday, Mar. 17.

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

Related Articles

Skip to content