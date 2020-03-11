Police training takes major funding hit across Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All law enforcement officers in Illinois are required to be trained on topics like sexual assault, domestic violence and mental health issues. But a lack of funding for police training is making access to courses difficult for departments.

Across Illinois, law enforcement agencies are struggling to pay for state-mandated officer training.

"Officers need to be trained to be safe and effective to protect the citizens of the communities that they serve," said Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board coordinator Deborah Alms.

A 2019 legislative change to the training program's funding caused a $5 million revenue loss to the Traffic and Criminal Surcharge Fund, which pays for officer training through Mobile Training Unit (MTU) organizations like the Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board.

"Starting at the end of October and in November, when new cases fell under that new legislation, is when we started to see a dramatic drop in deposits intro the Traffic and Criminal Fines Surcharge Fund," said Alms.

"It's very hard trying to balance the money issues that we have and making sure they can still have those mandates so they can do their jobs safely and effectively on the street."

MTUs are formed by a combination of units of local government to deliver uniform in-service training to local and state law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement agencies are required by law to receive training in 14 different areas:

Law Update

Use of Force

Civil Rights

Constitutional & Proper Use of L.E. Authority

Cultural Competency

Human Rights

Procedural Justice

Mental Health Awareness

Officer Wellness

Reporting Child Abuse and Neglect

Sexual Assault Trauma Informed Response

Sexual Assault/Abuse Investigator Training

Lead Homicide Investigator

Psychology of Domestic Violence

Now, with MTU's like NITAB having limited funding, those training's are getting pushed back.

"We will have to post-pone classes until the funding issue is resolved," said Alms, "it's very hard to strike that balance."

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says departments are left having to front the cost for training.

"The state is reimbursing us, which helps, but I don't know if we're going to get that money because we're very down," said Caruana.

Pending legislation in Springfield would take $5 million from the state's general revenue and put it towards the Traffic and Criminal Surcharge Fund.

It's the latest effort lawmakers have tried to push through to get dollars back to MTUs, but those founds would not be permanent. Caruana calls it a temporary solution to a growing problem.

"It should be an alarming, disturbing wake up call that, I mean you want a well trained officer, well, you have to train these folks," said Caruana.

One proposed suggestion to fix the funding issue is to use sales tax revenue from recreational marijuana to fund officer training, another is to absorb the program into the state's general budget.