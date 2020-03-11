Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Rockford.



It happened around 6:30 in the 4900 block of S. Main St., near the Road Ranger gas station.



Details on the incident are limited, but authorities say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officials.



The incident caused minor delays in traffic.



No word if the driver will be charged at this time. Authorities are still investigating the incident.